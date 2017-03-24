Rafael Nadal has won a number of trophies around the world, but the Spaniard has failed to win the Miami Open so far. Nadal has faltered in the finals of the competition four times in the past, but if things go according to plan, with top two ranked players –Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic missing -- this could be his first Miami Open title.

Read: Federer and Nadal doubles dream team could be a reality at Laver Cup

However, the task is not going to be any easy even if Murray and Djokovic are not featuring in Miami. With players like Roger Federer, Kei Nishikori, Stan Wawrinka, the Spaniard will need to be in top form in the competition. Nadal, as of now, will have to focus in his opening match against Dudi Sela on Friday.

Nadal, who looked good in the Australian Open, failed in the final hurdle against Federer, and again suffered another title loss in Mexico to Sam Murray. Nadal should keep everything in the backdrop when he plays against Sela, who will go into the match as second favourite.

Nadal should not have much problems against Sela, and if he manages to play his powerful game from the baseline, the Spaniard should cruise towards a victory. The former world number one should use this game to set the tone for some massive contests, expected in the business end of the Miami Open.

Sela, who defeated Christian Harrison to set up a date with Nadal, does not have much to lose when he faces the Spaniard. Sela started the year on a decent note, reaching the semis of the Chennai Open, but things have been on the downfall ever since. In most of the competition, he was shown the exit doors in the first round, but with a win over Harrison, Sela will be in a better shape to face Nadal.

It will be one the biggest surprises if Nadal fails to reach the next round of the competition, losing to Sela.

Where to watch live

Rafael Nadal vs Dudi Sela Miami Open clash is scheduled for 2:30 pm local time, 6:30 pm GMT, 12 am IST. Here are the live streaming and TV options.

India: TV - Sony ESPN/HD

UK: TV: Sky Sports 3: Live Streaming: Sky Go

US: TV: Tennis Channel: Live Streaming: Tennis Channel Live

International live streaming: Miami Open Live

Live score: Miami Open live score