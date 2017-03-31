This season has been brilliant for Roger Federer, and even lady luck seems to be favouring the Swiss. His Miami Open quarterfinal encounter against Tomas Berdych, is a case in point. The former world number one survived the tight three set match to move into the semifinals of the competition against Australian Nick Kyrgios.

It was all too easy for Federer in 2017 with a 17-1 win record and a tough match ahead of the semi-final could set up the match nicely. Federer has been in blistering form, winning matches consistently, and the fourth seed will also hope to put up another magical performance in Miami.

Federer is one of the most-loved players in the circuit. Federer makes tennis look so simple. And the crowd support, which keeps Federer going despite his age (35), has been phenomenal.

However, Federer cannot take Kyrgios lightly. Kyrgios is one of the most talented players in the business, but he is still grappling with consistency issues. The Australian was brilliant in the Miami Open so far, beating some quality players like Ivo Karlovic, David Goffin and Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals.

Kyrgios knows he is up against one of the best player in the world, and the Australian has his task cut out. However, Kyrgios will look for inspiration from his only encounter against Federer, where he emerged winner.

Federer was set to face Kyrgios in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells, but the Australian pulled out due to sickness. Federer will be desperate to beat Kyrgios for the first time and move into the finals of the Miami Open.

Where to watch live

Roger Federer vs Nick Kyrgios Miami Open 2017 semifinals is scheduled for 7 pm local time, 4.30 am IST, 11 pm GMT.

India: TV - Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

UK: TV:Sky Sports 5/HD: Live Streaming:Sky Go

US: TV:ESPN 2: Live Streaming: Watch ESPN

International live streaming: Miami Open Live

Live score: Miami Open live score