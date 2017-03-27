Roger Federer has defied age this season, winning the Australian Open 2017, and later also the Indian Wells Masters. The Swiss ace, now, has his sights set on the Miami Open title, which he won in 2005 and 2006. The former world number one is the top favourite for his third title, but Argentina's Juan Del Potro stands on his way en route to the next round as the two stars are set for the round of 32 clash on Monday.

There seems to be an air of confidence in Federer's play this year. He might have missed major competitions in the second half of the season in 2016, but the player looks rejuvenated this new season, playing some astounding tennis. Even players like Stan Wawrinka believes that Federer could regain the world number one ranking.

As of now, Federer will need to keep his focus on his next opponent – Potro -- and not think about the long-term goals. The Swiss will have to be in top form against Potro, who has the game to show him the exit doors.

If one looks at their head-to-head record, Federer has been dominant with 15 wins and 5 losses. However, one also has to note that Potro has defeated Federer thrice in their last five encounters. This match is going to be special for both the players as they have not faced one another since the 2013 ATP World Tour Finals.

The two players have been involved in some epic battles in the past, including the 2012 Olympics, where Federer beat Potro 3-6, 7-6 (5), 19-17 with the match lasting for 4 hours and 26 minutes. Federer is aware of the close contests that he has been involved in with Potro on the other end of the court and is keen for the encounter.

"I would love to play against him. we've had some epic matches against each other: Semis at the French, Olympic semis, finals at the US Open," tennisworldusa.org quoted Federer as saying.

The big serving Del Potro will be keen to use his serves against Fedex and trouble him. The Argentinean will come into this match confident especially after his cruising win over Robin Haase, 6-2, 6-4.

However, Del Potro considers Federer to be the ultimate favourite for this match, especially after his epic run in 2017. Federer has looked brilliant with his thumping backhands and forehands with serious accuracy, which has caught his opponents in the backfoot.

"It's one of those matches that you want to play. It's the reason why you practice, of course, it's not ideal to face those players so early in the tournament, but that's it.He is super favourite, he is the best player ever and of 2017 too. What will have I to do to try to beat him? Hitting strong and not making him feel comfortable," Potro said.

Irrespective of who wins the contest, one can expect a close encounter. Federer and Del Potro's last seven head-to-head encounters have gone to a decider.

Where to watch live

Federer vs Potro Miami Open clash is scheduled for 2:30 pm local time, 6:30 pm GMT, 12 am IST. Here are the live streaming and TV options.

India: TV - Sony ESPN SD and Sony ESPN HD

UK: TV:Sky Sports 1: Live Streaming:Sky Go

US: TV: Tennis Channel: Live Streaming: Tennis Channel Live

International live streaming: Miami Open Live

Live score: Miami Open live score