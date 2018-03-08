With the unprecedented success of Mi TV 4, Xiaomi is likely to continue the brand's disruptive foray into the Indian television segment as the company launched two more models – Mi TV 4A 32-inch and 43-inch. As the focus on TV market increases, another budget-friendly TV brand – Kodak TV India – is upping the ante with a new model.

India-based TV manufacturer Super Plastronics Private Ltd (SPPL), which is a brand licensee for Kodak TV in India, is expanding its TV portfolio with a new smart television this month. The media invite sent to the International Business Times India says the upcoming launch event for a new smart TV will be taking place on March 15, 2018.

While there are no details about which TV Kodak is planning to launch next week, it is going to be a smart television. Since we will be covering the event taking place next Thursday, we will be able to bring more details on what the new Kodak smart TV will have to offer.

A Xiaomi Mi TV 4-killer?

Kodak TV, led by SPPL, has been in the Indian television market for quite some time now and the brand has been exploring avenues to expand its presence. From a budget-friendly 32-inch XSmart LED TV to a 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV, Kodak TV has a suitable model for every Indian household.

The upcoming smart TV could be more focused on addressing the demand created by Xiaomi Mi TV 4 series in India.

Xiaomi has successfully completed three flash sales of its Mi TV 4, which is priced at Rs 39,999. Following the success of its first smart TV in India, the company introduced Mi TV 4A 32 and Mi TV 4A 43 at Rs 13,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively.

The flagship Mi TV 4 model comes with a 4K UHD resolution on an HDR frameless display, 2x8W Dolby and DTS audio system, a 64 bit Amlogic Cortex A53 quad-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz, Mali-T830 GPU, 2GB RAM, 8GB storage. It is being touted as the world's thinnest LED TV, measuring just 4.9mm thick.

The Mi TV 4A series also offers compelling features at such low price. With the imminent launch of a Kodak TV next week, it remains to be seen if the India-based TV manufacturer can take on the disruptive Chinese brand.

Stay tuned for updates.