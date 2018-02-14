Xiaomi is hosting the company's first product event of 2018 in India later on Wednesday, February 14. Thanks to cryptic teasers, anticipation around the mega program is hitting fever pitch among fans and tech critics alike.

Xiaomi's 2018 Mi Product Launch event is expected to be the grandest to date, as it will be bringing successor to the company's best seller Redmi Note 4 and also a brand new product category.

With all eyes on Xiaomi, the company has made arrangements to live-stream the entire program on it official events page for its loyal patrons, Mi Fans, who won't be able to make their way to the Delhi event.

2018 Mi Product Launch Prediction

The company is expected to unveil three products that we know of. But we won't be surprised if it pulls out a new product category other than the Smart TV.

Xiaomi will first unveil the Redmi Note 5, and rumor has it that it will be offered two variants — one a generic Redmi Note 5 and a top-end Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The key difference between the two is that the former will come with a Snapdragon 625 CPU and a single primary 12MP camera with a 5MP front shooter, while the latter will house a Snapdragon 636 series processor, a 12P+5MP dual-camera setup and a 20MP selfie snapper.

The rest of the specifications are expected to be the same. They are said to feature a full HD+ (2160x1080p) FullView screen with 18:9 aspect, 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery.

The big surprise announcement expected at the Xiaomi Product Launch 2018 event is the Mi TV. There is no official word on the model number, but many believe it to be the 50-inch Mi TV 4A, which was recently unveiled in China.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A sports a 50-inch 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixels) resolution display having a 60Hz refresh rate, 178-degree wide viewing angle, 5000:1 contrast ratio and support for HDR10+ HLG.

It is powered by the Android TV OS with MIUI TV skin on top, with the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based PatchWall assistant. It is a layer on top of the Android TV OS which relies on deep-learning AI technology to give content-based recommendations.

Here's how to watch Redmi Note 5 series and Mi TV unveiling event live on PCs and smartphones

Interested readers can head to Xiaomi India's official page (here) or the dedicated events page (here) at 12 pm IST on February 14.

For live updates, Mi Fans can check out the official Facebook page (Mi India: here or Redmi India: here) and the Twitter feed (Mi India: here or Redmi India: here)

2018 Mi Product Launch 2018 Timings:

