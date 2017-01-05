Last year, Xiaomi made its debut at Mobile World Congress (MWC) with the launch of Mi 5 series. Now, the company is ready to make its mark at the international Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017.

There is no official word on what Xiaomi intends to showcase at the Las Vegas event, but the recently released teaser indicates that the consumer electronics firm popularly known as China's Apple, will shed its infamous nickname for good, by launching the global version of the Mi Mix. It is the company's original product and a first of its kind.

Xiaomi Mi Mix is developed in collaboration with globally acclaimed designer Philippe Starck. The 6.4-inch Xiaomi Mix boasts advanced black display technology, which offers an edgeless viewing experience with 91.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. No other handset in the market boasts this feature.

Another highlight of the Mi Mix is that it boasts ceramic body including the frame and the side buttons. Seamless connectors fuse Mi Mix's body without any external adhesives.

Xiaomi is expected (see teaser below) to unveil new snow-hued Mi Mix colour variant, as well.

Besides the Mi Mix, Xiaomi is expected to announce the new 9.7-inch Mi Pad 3 tablet series and might also unveil VR (Virtual Reality) head gear and a drone, as well.

Interested fans can watch Xiaomi's new product debut at CES 2017 by logging in to the company's dedicated website HERE. The event will kick off at 11:00 am PST on January 5 (00:30 am IST, January 6).

