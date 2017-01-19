If you are out looking for a pair of good quality earphones, you'll find a plethora of options. It is common to be confused in the process. But if you have narrowed down your list to a select few, MGCOOL's Whisper might be worth considering.

In fact, if your preference is a pair of noise-cancelling earphones, you are in luck as MGCOOL Whisper fits the category. Touted as the smart Hi-Fi headphone for $79.99, but the headphones are available at its best online price of $45.99 on GearBest, making it worth a serious consideration.

Whisper earphones are designed to disconnect you from the external noises while enjoying your music. Isolation can sometimes be the only thing you wish for and Whisper has the knack to deliver it even in a noisy crowd.

If you haven't heard of MGCOOL, you must know the sub-brand of Elephone based out of China. The company has a wide range of wearables and mobile electronics, everything from an action camera to fitness tracker. Whisper is one of many products the company offers.

In the massive pool of earphones, MGCOOL Whisper is one-of-a-kind. But this is not the only option in its price category with the same tech. You can check out MGCOOL's listing for Whisper earphones, which give you details of what these headphones are capable of, but in this article, we are going to share our review of these earpieces to help you buy or look elsewhere.

Design

We were pretty impressed, if not completely dazzled, by MGCOOL Whisper's earphones. The metallic casing is just where necessary and the lengthy wire is capable of handling regular wear and tear. The headphone plug, mic, noise-cancelling centerpiece and the earbuds have metallic shells, which give the earphones a premium feel overall.

The oval-shaped in-ear plugs are quite unique and fit comfortably into the ear canals. We have no complaints with regards to the design and the quality.

Sound quality and noise cancellation

Let's talk about what matters the most while buying headphones. MGCOOL Whisper's noise cancelling technology makes it stand out in the crowd. Especially with a low price tag of $46, it is quite impressive. But the question is whether Whisper can live up to the expectations of being called Hi-Fi headphones.

Firstly, we tested the Whisper earphones without using the noise cancelling tech and they sounded decent. They don't really exceed our expectations, but justify falling under the $40 price bracket. The highs are smooth, medium and lows are pretty clear and vivid. We did experience some loss of bass on low levels, but you can adjust the volume or settings on the phone to make it right.

Now with the noise cancelling switched on, which is as simple as pushing the button on the center plate, which is a Y connector between the earbuds and the mic, there's little room for disappointment. If you ask us, Whisper is not completely worthy of being called as Hi-Fi headphones, but it certainly meets the needs of suppressing the external noises, be it in a metro or walking in a busy market (be sure to lookout for vehicles).

The headphones are best while travelling, but in our experience the need to charge it was a major challenge. Whisper currently supports Mate 8, Mate S, Mate 7, Honor 7, Honor 6 Plus and other select models for direct charging. But we tested the headphones with OnePlus 3T 128GB variant (REVIEW) and we had to charge it via microUSB cord.

The headphones use military grade certified CASC863A processor to collect the external sound through its mic and filter it out to give clear audio. We could certainly feel the difference when the noise cancelling was turned on in subway, busy market area and while riding. But the headphones were not as efficient in cancelling external noise in closed rooms, like the sound of drilling inside the garage.

Battery life

Since the headphones require prior charging to be used to its full potential, we had to make sure we had enough juice left before hitting the road. The company gives 25 hours of straight use on a single charge and we were able to last for almost a week with active usage.

Verdict

Should you buy or not? It all comes down to this. For the price of $80 as shown on its official site, we remained sceptical, but the nearly 50 percent off on GearBest makes MGCOOL Whisper a productive purchase. If you are not content with the brand, you can look for several other options in the same price range and still get a decent experience. But Whisper really makes a good sell with its active noise cancelling tech.