Vaibhav Reddy and Priya Bhavani Shankar's Meyaadha Maan has been dealt a blow as the movie is out online. Prints of the full movie of varying qualities has made it to torrent sites.

Meyaadha Maan was released on October 18 on the occasion of Deepavali festival. The movie had garnered fairly positive reviews, despite Vijay's Mersal hogging the limelight during the festive season.

The makers of Meyaadha Maan took a big chance by releasing it alongside Mersal as they were confident of their product. They released the film with the hopes that it would survive in theatres and the collection would gradually pick up.

Unfortunately, their wish to recover their investment has hit a hurdle because Meyaadha Maan has been hit by piracy. Many torrent sites now carry the film and are streaming it for free.

The Tamil film industry, like other industries, has often fallen victim to piracy. Vishal, the president of Producers' Council and secretary of Nadigar Sangam, has tried to take a few measures to prevent piracy, but his efforts have gone in vain.

He should not feel alone: Strict measures have been taken by film industries all across the world to curb piracy, but the menace persists.

Almost every big movie is hitting the internet within a day of its release nowadays. In some cases, the films are being leaked even before their official release.