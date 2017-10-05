Mexico, which was recently hit by a devastating earthquake, has offered aid to United States' Puerto Rico, which is struggling to arrange for basic necessities for its citizens stranded there without electricity.

The island nation is in dire need of assistance after Hurricane Maria flooded the region, leaving a destructive passage through the Caribbean last month.

Reports state that Mexico plans to ship experts from its state-run power company to the island to help address the region's electricity problems, along with 30 tonnes of bottled water, and mosquito repellent.

US' southern neighbour offered aid on Wednesday, a day after US President Donald Trump visited the hurricane-hit island. His visit was deemed as "terrible and abominable PR stunt" by San Juan's Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, where the billionaire Republican told the islanders that they should be "very proud" that more people had not died in the storm. Trump then went ahead and compared the death toll in Puerto Rico to that of the destruction caused by "a real catastrophe" like Hurricane Katrine in 2005.

Mexico offered the aid even through its relations with the US have been strained ever since Donald Trump assumed office in January. The US President has vowed to construct a wall along the US' southern border to keep illegal immigrants coming from Mexico at bay. He has also repeatedly made claims of how Mexico will pay for the construction of the wall.

Mexico had initially planned to send material aid to the US after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas in August. The country, however, withdrew the offer after it was struck by two major earthquakes in early September.

Trump also garnered negative attention during his visit to Puerto Rico after he threw rolls of paper towels into a crowd in the Guaynabo district.

"Now I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you've thrown our budget a little out of whack because we've spent a lot of money on Puerto Rico. And that's fine. We've saved a lot of lives," Trump said on Tuesday while vowing relief effort in the US' Caribbean territory.