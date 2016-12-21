At least 29 people died and 70 others were injured after an explosion at a fireworks market in Mexico on Wednesday. As many as 10 Red Cross ambulances rushed to the location even as thick plumes of smoke rose from the accident site.

Mexico's Governor Eruviel Avila confirmed that 29 people died in the explosion in the fireworks market in open-air San Pablito Market in Tultepec, a city 32 km from Mexico City. When the explosion took place people were present at the market buying pyrotechnics for the holidays.

"Mexico is in mourning," Avila said. The explosion at the fireworks market was due to a massive chain-reaction. At least 26 people died at the market, while three others died in the hospital later.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto offered his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Three minors, who were severely burnt, will be transferred to a hospital in Texas.

Emergency responders are assessing the damage at the scene, Luis Felipe Puente, coordinator of Mexico's national civil protection agency, said.

The fireworks industry in Tultepec is a major source of income.

A video of the incident shows an intense blast and smoke rising in the air with fireworks shooting in every direction.

This is the third fire accident at the San Pablito Market in Tultepec since 2005 that killed multiple number of people.

