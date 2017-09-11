The massive earthquake that struck the south of Mexico on September 7 killed at least 90 people and damaged tens of thousands of homes. It is thought to have affected up to two million people in the poorer south of the country.
Mexico earthquake death toll rises to 90 as devastation revealed
- September 11, 2017 17:48 IST
