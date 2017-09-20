Following the reports about a powerful earthquake hitting central Mexico on Tuesday, the world took over social media platforms to express shock and grief. Celebrities and world leaders united to show support to the country.

Hours after an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 hit the country, numerous reports and videos showing building collapsing due to the impact are making headlines. More than 150 people have reportedly died following the quake and more than thousands are trapped. According to Associated Press, this is the deadliest quake to have hit Mexico since 1985.

Also Read: At least 149 killed as massive 7.1 earthquake hits central Mexico; death toll to rise

As soon as the news spread, celebrities like Barack Obama, Justin Trudeau, Ellen DeGeneres, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendez, Britney Spears, Enrique Iglesias, Elizabeth Banks, Josh Gad and many more shared their grief and showed support to the victims.

Longoria confirmed that she and her family are safe. "What horrible news about the earthquake in Mexico. Thank God my husband and family are safe in Mexico City. My prayers are with everyone," Longoria tweeted.

Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal used the platform to reach out to his father, whom he couldn't get through. The Mozart in the Jungle star confirmed that he and his dad are okay and thanked fans for the support. "They told me that my dad is okay. In some zones, there is no power, telephone connection or cell phone reception. Thank you for your support." He later tweeted, "My dad is safe and sound. Thank you all for your support. I thank you with all my heart."

Many celebrities are sharing pictures of the Mexican flag. Here's what they are saying:

Thinking about our neighbors in Mexico and all our Mexican-American friends tonight. Cuidense mucho y un fuerte abrazo para todos. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 20, 2017

Devastating news from Mexico City. My thoughts are with those affected by today’s earthquake - Canada will be ready to help our friends. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 19, 2017

What horrible news about the earthquake in Mexico. Thank God my husband and family are safe in Mexico City. My prayers are with everyone. pic.twitter.com/qnSRB5n0PD — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) September 19, 2017

Devastated. Our hearts are with you Mexico City ♥️?? — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) September 19, 2017

Sending all of my love to the people of #Mexico today.❤️ ?? — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 19, 2017

My heart is breaking for Mexico City https://t.co/WAdcId1JiA — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 19, 2017

Mexico.... my heart is with u, sending prayers and love ❤️❤️???? — Fergie (@Fergie) September 19, 2017

So sorry about what has happened in Mexico City. Hope everyone is okay x — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 19, 2017

Con #México en estos duros momentos. Mucha fuerza también a nuestros hermanos que sufren la amenaza del huracán #María. — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) September 19, 2017

Thoughts and prayers for #MexicoCity ?? — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 19, 2017

Dios protege a mi Puerto Rico ?? y dale fortaleza a la gente de México ?? A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 19, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

To everyone affected by the earthquake in Mexico, you are in our thoughts and prayers. Please be safe — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 19, 2017

Devastated. Our hearts are with you Mexico City ♥️?? — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) September 19, 2017

The band and I send our love and thoughts to our brothers and sisters in #Mexico pic.twitter.com/79pjbHePWr — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) September 19, 2017

Sending my love and prayers to everyone in Mexico in such a scary time. ?????? ?❤️️ — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 19, 2017