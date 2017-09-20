Mexico earthquake
Devastated Mexico citizens.Reuters

Following the reports about a powerful earthquake hitting central Mexico on Tuesday, the world took over social media platforms to express shock and grief. Celebrities and world leaders united to show support to the country.

Hours after an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 hit the country, numerous reports and videos showing building collapsing due to the impact are making headlines. More than 150 people have reportedly died following the quake and more than thousands are trapped. According to Associated Press, this is the deadliest quake to have hit Mexico since 1985.

As soon as the news spread, celebrities like Barack Obama, Justin Trudeau, Ellen DeGeneres, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendez, Britney Spears, Enrique Iglesias, Elizabeth Banks, Josh Gad and many more shared their grief and showed support to the victims.

Longoria confirmed that she and her family are safe. "What horrible news about the earthquake in Mexico. Thank God my husband and family are safe in Mexico City. My prayers are with everyone," Longoria tweeted.

Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal used the platform to reach out to his father, whom he couldn't get through. The Mozart in the Jungle star confirmed that he and his dad are okay and thanked fans for the support. "They told me that my dad is okay. In some zones, there is no power, telephone connection or cell phone reception. Thank you for your support." He later tweeted, "My dad is safe and sound. Thank you all for your support. I thank you with all my heart."

Many celebrities are sharing pictures of the Mexican flag. Here's what they are saying:

Dios protege a mi Puerto Rico ?? y dale fortaleza a la gente de México ??

