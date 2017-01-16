At least five people have been reported dead after a gunman went on a shooting rampage at a club called Blue Parrot during BPM Festival closing ceremony in Mexico.

Reports state that the incident occurred during the early hours of Monday when music lovers had gathered at the dance, music and EDM event. Soon after the shots were fired at the venue, Jackmaster took to Twitter and posted on the social networking site from Playa Del Carmen about the shootings.

"Someone has come into the club in Playa Del Carmen and opened fire. 4-5 dead and many wounded. Stay in ur fuckin hotel if you're here at BPM," he tweeted.

Someone has come into the club in Playa Del Carmen and opened fire. 4-5 dead and many wounded. Stay in ur fuckin hotel if you're here at BPM — JACKMASTER (@jackmaster) January 16, 2017

There were several other reports of more shots being fired in areas near the club. Reports state that the second shooting occurred at another closing party at The Jungle.

"Apparently now more shots fired at another club in the area," Jackmaster added on Twitter.

I'm shaking. I saw 3 people dead. Club shooting at Blue Parrot — g e n n ? (@g_livesfordance) January 16, 2017

Shooting at Blue Parrot during elrow. Mother fuckers shot through the back where it's all open. I'm afraid it doesn't look good — BPM prtymnstr (@Party_Mnstr) January 16, 2017

Reports state that a security guard is also among the dead.