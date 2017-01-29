Mexico admonishes Israel over Netanyahus tweet about wall

  • January 29, 2017 15:53 IST
    By Reuters
Mexico’s government has called out Israel following a tweet by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu had praised US President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall on the border to Mexico. Mexico’s foreign ministry expressed its disappointment over the tweet.
