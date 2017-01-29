- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play How can dog licks kill you?
Mexico admonishes Israel over Netanyahus tweet about wall
Mexico’s government has called out Israel following a tweet by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu had praised US President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall on the border to Mexico. Mexico’s foreign ministry expressed its disappointment over the tweet.
Most popular