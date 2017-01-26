Mexican president refuses to pay for Trump’s wall

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says he regrets and disapproves’ of the push by Donald Trump to build a new wall along the US-Mexico border.The new US leader issued an executive order earlier on Wednesday (25 January) aiming to speed up the construction of the wall.Pena Nieto did not say whether or not he will attend a meeting with Trump in Washington scheduled for 31 January.
