An armed officer from the Mexican Federal Police stood guard over a beach full of nesting sea turtles in a video posted on 24 October. Almost every species of sea turtles is listed as endangered and faces fishing net threats, boat propeller accidents and the destruction of their habitats by humans. They are also killed for their meat and eggs.
Mexican police officer stands guard over nesting sea turtles
- October 25, 2017 12:35 IST
