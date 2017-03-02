The quarter-finals of the Mexican Open are set to take place tomorrow and a lot of big names are in action including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios. Defending champion Dominic Thiem has also made it to this stage of the tournament after he got past two Frenchmen in Gilles Simons first and then Adrian Mannarino.

While the defending champion had a comfortable win in the first two rounds of the Mexican Open, he will face a much more difficult task in the quarter-finals as he is up against American Sam Querrey. The American had a tough opening round against Kyle Edmund and after going a set down, he managed to get back into the game and win the next two sets to get the win. He defeated Belgium's David Goffin in the next round in straight to book a place in the quarter-finals.

Rafael Nadal will be looking to continue his impressive form from 2017 Australian Open and the Spaniard has a relatively easy match against 21-year-old Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka. The Japanese had to really work hard in his opening two matches and will certainly face a tough challenge when he faces off against Nadal.

Nadal has not dropped a set so far in the tournament as he defeated Mischa Zverev in the first round once again as he did in the Australian Open and then Paolo Lorenzi in the next round. If Nadal wins this match he could go up against the Croatian Marin Cilic in the semifinals.

Marin Cilic defeated Alexandr Dolgopolov in the first round and then defeated his compatriot in Borna Coric in the next round to set up a quarter-finals clash between Steve Johnson. The Biggest match of the quarter finals sees Novak Djokovic take on Nick Kyrgios. Novak Djokovic will be looking to put his Australian Open horror behind him as he looks to get his campaign back on track.

In the women's singles category, with defending champion Sloane Stephens not taking part this year, the Mexican Open will crown a new women's champion. Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig will be looking to continue her rise to the top but she has to go through Christina Mchale first if she wants to reach the finals.

Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens is up against No. 2 seed Kristina Mladenovic, and Jelena Ostapenko, who put up an impressive show at the Australian Open earlier this year, can certainly cause an upset as she is up against Lesia Tsurenko.

The final women's match sees 2017 Australian Open semifinalist Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in action against Pauline Parmentier. After shocking the world in Australia, she will be highly motivated to continue her impressive form in Mexico.

Where to watch

The quarter-final matches of the 2017 Mexican Open is set to start at 3:30 am IST (10:00 pm GMT, 5:00 pm EST)

TV and live streaming information

India: TV: Sony ESPN/HD. Live streaming: Sonyliv

USA: TV: Tennis Channel, ESPN. Live streaming: Tennis TV

UK: TV: Sky Sports. Live Streaming: Sky go

Canada: TV: RDS, TSN

South Africa: TV: Super Sport. Live streaming: SuperSport live