Mexican activists paint giant border wall message for Donald Trump

  • February 27, 2017 17:02 IST
    By Reuters
Mexican activists paint giant border wall message for Donald Trump Close
A group of Mexican activists painted a clear message to the U.S. President Donald Trump on the wall separating both countries on 26 February. The message read: We are neither criminals nor illegals. We are international workers”. The message was painted in light of Trumps vows to build a wall between the two countries and deport millions of undocumented Mexican workers living in the U.S.
loading image
IBT TV
Kuala Lumpur airport declared free from toxic chemicals after Kim Jong-nam assassination
Most popular