Metal-clad Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro with octa-core SoC finally makes debut

Putting months of speculations to rest, Samsung had unveiled the Galaxy C7 Pro in January 2017. However, the C5 Pro was missing in action then. Now, the company has finally pulled the wraps off the mid-tier phone in China.

Like its bigger sibling, the Galaxy C5 Pro comes draped in sandblasted metallic body with aesthetically curved corners. The phone is available in three colour options—Lake Blue, Maple Leaf and Powder Rose. Under the hood, it comes with 1.9GHz octa-core SoC (System-on-Chip) backed by 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and a 2,600mAh battery.

The highlight of Galaxy C5 Pro is its 16MP camera with f/1.9 aperture on both front and the rear.

Currently, the phone is available only in Samsung's official e-store in China for ¥2,499 (approx. $362/€343/Rs. 24,130). There is no word yet on when Samsung intends to extend Galaxy C5 Pro to international markets.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro:

Model Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro
Display 5.2-inch full HD (1920x1080p) super AMOLED screen
OS Android Nougat
Processor 1.9GHz octa-core
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, expandable up to 256GB
Camera
  • Main: 16MP camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture, autofocus
  • Front: 16MP camera with f/1.9 aperture
Battery 2,600mAh;Standby time: close to 296 hours
Network 4G-LTE
Add-ons Dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), Samsung Pay via NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/GLONASS USB Type-C, 3.5 mm audio jack
Dimensions 145.7 x 71.4 x 7mm
Weight 145g
Colours Lake Blue/Maple Leaf/Powder Rose
Price ¥2,499 (approx. $362/€343/Rs. 24,130)

 

