Putting months of speculations to rest, Samsung had unveiled the Galaxy C7 Pro in January 2017. However, the C5 Pro was missing in action then. Now, the company has finally pulled the wraps off the mid-tier phone in China.

Like its bigger sibling, the Galaxy C5 Pro comes draped in sandblasted metallic body with aesthetically curved corners. The phone is available in three colour options—Lake Blue, Maple Leaf and Powder Rose. Under the hood, it comes with 1.9GHz octa-core SoC (System-on-Chip) backed by 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and a 2,600mAh battery.

The highlight of Galaxy C5 Pro is its 16MP camera with f/1.9 aperture on both front and the rear.

Currently, the phone is available only in Samsung's official e-store in China for ¥2,499 (approx. $362/€343/Rs. 24,130). There is no word yet on when Samsung intends to extend Galaxy C5 Pro to international markets.

Watch this space for latest news on Samsung.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S8 series release delayed

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro: