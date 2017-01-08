After months of speculations, Nokia finally launched the company's first fully Android-run phone dubbed as Nokia 6.

Nokia 6 series boast metal-clad chauffeured frame around the edges and even the power button and the volume rockers on the right side are also made of same material.

At the bottom, it houses powerful two-grille speakers to the right, Type C USB port at the center and a mic to the left. On the top, it features a lone 3.5mm audio jack.

On the back, Nokia 6 seems to have sturdy cover with matte finish and the company's brand is engraved vertically, just below the camera module (with LED flash) design in the shape of a capsule, which protrudes a bit.

On the front, the new phone features Nokia branding on the top right corner and a camera to its left. At the centre, it houses a single-grille call speaker. The dual amplifiers is said to deliver a 6dB louder sound than a regular amp, giving higher voice, deeper bass and with a Dolby Atmos audio system, listening music on Nokia 6 promises to be a worthy experience.

Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch full HD display while the screen is wrapped with 2.5D Gorilla Glass. The display stack is laminated together with a polarizer layer enabling excellent sunlight readability and slim form. At the bottom, it has a physical home button, which also doubles up as the finger printer scanner.

The Nokia 6 also packs a 16MP phase detection auto focus rear camera for sharp detailed pictures besides an 8MP front camera. The f/2.0 aperture lenses and exclusive camera UI with automatic scene detection make it easy to take great shots every time, HMD Global Oy claimed.

Nokia 6 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 430 octa-core SoC (System-on-Chip) with X6 LTE modem designed for excellent battery life and superior graphics performance. It is backed by sumptuous 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The teaser video also confirmed that the camera will have an auto HDR (High Dynamic Range) feature.

Nokia 6's design language is a visual treat to the eyes but the sad thing is that the new phone will be exclusive to only one market. HMD Global Oy, which is the official brand owner (for 10 years) of Nokia has confirmed on its site that the Nokia 6 will be made available only in China via JD Mall for ¥1699 (approx. $246/€233/Rs. 16,739).

Having said that, there is no reason for global Nokia fans to get disappointed, as HMD Global has got really big plan this year. Rumour has it that Nokia-brand phone maker HMD Global Oy is expected to make announcements on six to seven phones throughout the year, which means almost one new phone launched every two months.

Get a sneak peak at Nokia 6: