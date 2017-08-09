After weeks of teasing, Lenovo finally pulled the wraps off the K8 Note in New Delhi on August 9. It comes with several upgrades over the 2016-series K6 Note in terms of processor, camera, battery charging capabilities and more.

The new Lenovo K8 Note features a metal-clad cover with a fingerprint scanner on the back and a 5.5-inch full HD display with 2.5 curved glass cover and additional Corning Glass shield with Oleophobic coating to resist fingerprint smudges.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with 4GB/3GB RAM, 32GB/64GB memory, dual-camera (13MP+5MP) with dual-tone LED flash, a 5MP front snapper with dedicated flash support and a 4,000mAh battery with 15W Turbo charger in the package.

Another notable aspect of the Lenovo K8 Note is that it comes with a dedicated physical button on the right side of the phone's edge to launch the music app.

[Note: Lenovo has confirmed that the company did develop the K7 Note, but shelved it due to lack of features. They went to the drawing board and initiated work to build more powerful and feature-rich phone and called it K8 Note]

Lenovo K8 Note price and availability:

The new phone will be offered in two configurations—3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM +64GB storage—for Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 13,999, respectively. They will be available exclusively on Amazon India from August 18, 12 pm onwards in Venom Black and Fine Gold colour options.

As a part of promotional launch scheme, Lenovo and Amazon India is offering close to 80 percent off on e-books (up to Rs. 300), special Internet pack with 64GB 4G data plus unlimited calls for 56 days at Rs. 343 for Idea subscribers, and Moto Sports headphones at a subsidised price of Rs. 699, against the original MRP: Rs. 1,599.

Competition:

Lenovo K8 Note will be up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and its very own sister brand Motorola Moto G5 series, among others.

Key specifications of Lenovo K8 Note: