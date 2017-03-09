After a promising start to the season, it comes as no surprise for every Arsenal fan out there to see their hopes and dreams shattered for another season. Arsenal have once again lost pace in the Premier League title race and been knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16. And to make things worse, a whole bunch of Arsenal players are set to walk out of the club in the summer.

While Arsenal are still in with a chance to win the FA Cup, a lot of Arsenal players see their future away from the club and the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have become the latest players who are seeking an exit.

Ozil's current deal with Arsenal ends at the end of next season and Arsenal have offered the German international a whopping £200,000-a-week to persuade him to stay at the club, but he is refusing to commit to a new deal. Like Alexis Sanchez, Ozil too has been stalling on a new contract and if Arsenal cannot reach an agreement with two of their best players they would be forced to sell them in the summer.

Arsenal broke their transfer fee to sign Ozil from Real Madrid and also spent a whole lot of money to sign Sanchez from Barcelona. Reports say that if the Arsenal officials cannot come to an agreement with two of their best players in the coming months, they would be willing to listen to offers to avoid losing them for free in the summer of 2018.

Apart from Ozil and Sanchez, Oxlade-Chamberlain has become the latest Arsenal player who is reportedly eyeing a move away from the club. The England international just has 15 months left on his contract and the fact that Arsenal has not yet opened contract talks with him is a worrying sign.

Oxlade-Chamberlain struggled to establish himself at Arsenal early on due to a lot of injuries, but he seems to have finally found his feet in his new central midfield role. Losing him would be a big blow for Arsenal as he is one of their most promising players and clearly has a lot of potential.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with the midfielder on a number of occasions in the past, while Chelsea have also shown an interest. Arsenal have lost a number of players to their Premier League rivals in the past, but to lose a player like Oxlade-Chamberlain would be a new a low.

Jack Wilshere is another player whose future at the club remains uncertain. The midfielder is currently on loan at Bournemouth and will have just 12 months left on his contract at the end of the season. The England international had a promising start to life at Arsenal, but injuries derailed his career. This season, however, he has finally overcome his fitness issues.

The likes of Lucas Perez, David Ospina and Kieran Gibbs are also rumoured to be ready to leave Arsenal in the summer as they look for more first team football.