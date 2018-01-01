FC Barcelona magician Lionel Messi teamed up with his family to wish fans on social media a very Happy New Year 2018. The Argentine turned up for the celebrations wearing 3/4th jeans, while his wife Antonella Roccuzzo donned a tight blue maxi dress that showed up her baby bump.

Antonella, who married Messi in one of the biggest celebrity sports marriages in 2017, is expecting a baby for the third time.

FELIZ 2018 !! ?? A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Dec 31, 2017 at 7:44pm PST

The star couple already have two young stars in the form of Thiago and Mateo Messi, who can even dance to 2017-chartbuster Despacito!

Messi and Antonella tied the knot on June 30 last year in Rosario. The 'it' couple jetted off to the Caribbean Islands of Antigua and Barbuda for their honeymoon. The upcoming baby will be the first one for them, post marriage.

Their current two children, Thiago was born in 2012, while Mateo was born in 2015.

Amor Amor Amor❤️ A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on Dec 9, 2017 at 10:11am PST

Antonella, a model, started dating the Argentine footballer only from 2008, after years of childhood association.

Meanwhile, Messi's nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo also heralded the new year 2018 with a perfect selfie alongside girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. The Real Madrid ace became father for the first time of a biological daughter, Alana Martina.

❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 31, 2017 at 4:31pm PST

Parabéns mãe!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 31, 2017 at 3:13pm PST