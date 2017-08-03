One thing is for sure as Neymar's transfer saga has come to an end with the Barcelona forward set to complete his PSG move in the coming days. This has led to a huge vacuum in Barcelona, and the Spanish giants are looking for his replacement before the transfer window shuts down at the end of the month.

The transfer has already got the world talking, as Neymar will become the world's most expensive player. PSG will meet his release clause and Barcelona chiefs have asked the French side to pay them £198 million in full.

With such a huge money to be received, money should never be a factor for Neymar's replacement. However, it is not going to be an easy task to replace Neymar at Barcelona. Along with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, the Brazilian had formed an incredible and the most feared trio of MSN in world football. Now, the question remains - who will replace Neymar?

Here is a look at some possible replacements for Neymar

Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)

The Liverpool magician has been on the radar of Barcelona for some years and is said to be the number one target for Barcelona this season. However, Liverpool, who rejected their first bid last month, have said it a number of times – he is not for sale. This makes things interesting, considering it might be hard for Coutinho to say no to one of the best teams in the world, and a chance to form a partnership alongside Lionel Messi.

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

The Spaniard could be in fact the best replacement for Neymar for a number of reasons. He is a forward like Neymar, and has a rich experience of playing in the La Liga, so it is not going to take him time to adjust with a new club within the same country. Goals will be assured from the Frenchman, who has been a consistent player in the La Liga for some seasons now. With Atletico having sold a number of top players in the past, it will be interesting to see if they are again willing to make good money if Barcelona come calling.

Ousmane Dembele (Borussia Dortmund)

France always produces some wonderful young talents, and Dembele is definitely one of them. The Dortmund player has been a brilliant player in the Bundesliga, and with age on his side, the 20-year-old could be an ideal choice. For Dembele, Barcelona does not have to break their bank, and he can be a long term player for the Spanish giants as well.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Dybala is one of the best players going around in world football, and his performance for Juventus last season is a testimonial to the fact. He can play in various positions. Like Dembele, Dybala is a young star, who has some great years ahead of him, but for this transfer to happen, Barcelona will have to pay some massive money as Juventus will not allow him to leave for a cheap price. Messi and Dybala are international teammates. Can Messi convince him?

Marco Verratti (PSG)

Verratti has been linked to Barcelona quite heavily this season, and the player joining Barcelona looked possible last month, which did not happen. The midfielder was one of the top targets for the new manager this season, and with Neymar leaving Barcelona, this transfer has again resurfaced.