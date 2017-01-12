When FC Barcelona bought Luis Suarez from Liverpool FC in the summer of 2014, no one expected the Uruguayan to turn into such a lethal striker. Playing alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Neymar definitely helped him grow as a player and the La Liga team has also benefited from his form.

Read: Suarez beats Griezmann to earn a place in Best FIFA XI 2016.

Will Liverpool hotshot Adam Lallana follow in Suarez's footsteps?

British publication The Times has recently reported that Barcelona has turned their attention to Lallana and wants him on board.

Messi could leave Barcelona...

Lallana, 28, has been very impressive under Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool this season, scoring seven goals along with seven assists from 18 games in the Premier League.

Not just Barcelona, Juventus and PSG have also expressed interest in Lallana. But given the chance, Lallana is likely to opt Barcelona, thanks to the club's impeccable track record over the years.

Could we possibly see Lallana playing alongside the MSN soon?

The England international's contract at Anfield will end on the summer of 2019. And it goes without saying, the clubs will have to spent big to bag in-form Lallana.

Will he leave Liverpool, if Barcelona or Juventus or PSG, bid big?

This is what he had to say to British daily The Sun in December: "I love it here [Liverpool] at the minute, especially since the manager has come in. We have each other's trust and you don't always get that at clubs. The thought of leaving Liverpool has never entered my mind."

Trivia: Lallana's grandfather is Spanish and Barcelona see the player's Spanish speaking skills as an advantage.