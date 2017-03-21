Twitter surprises the world every day. The Twitterrati have a happy knkack of turning the most mundane of pictures into a viral meme. The recent target of the hilarious meme world is the Devil Wears Prada actress Meryl Streep.

The Iron Lady became the talk of twitter town when a picture of her shouting out to a performance during the 2015 Screen Actor's Guild Awards made its way to the social media platform and has now become a new canvas for the meme world with the hashtag #MerylStreep and #MerylStreepSinging going viral.

Streep's mid-shout photo has been memed into the actress singing along to any and every singer including JLo, Britney Spears, Drake and more. Many crazy twitterratis have even linked her mid-shout to TV shows and moments in life.

Here's a look at the best of the Meryl Streep meme that is driving Twitter crazy:

Kanye: If you ain't no punk holla we want prenup



Me: WE WANT PRENUP#MerylStreep pic.twitter.com/ZiKrhCQ9H5 — Alex Nuñez (@alexnunez_14) March 20, 2017

Pirat: WHO LIVES IN A PINEAPPLE UNDER THE SEA?



Me: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS#merylstreep pic.twitter.com/7mSgXcyMxg — Dr. Dr. Sunshine (@BabiKatMew) March 20, 2017

The killers: it started out with a kiss, how did it end up like this?



Me: IT WAS ONLY A KISS. IT WAS ONLY A KISS! #meme #MerylStreep pic.twitter.com/onUCxfIQCh — shay ? (@shaylaisshady) March 21, 2017

A$ap. Ferg: "Coogi down to the socks like I'm Big Poppa"



Me: "Baaaaaaaaby" pic.twitter.com/sd5i9C7MJv — Uncle Tussy ?? (@Tusslindo) March 17, 2017

Alicia Keys: IN NEW YOOOOOORK



Me: CONCRETE JUNGLE WET DREAM TOMAAAAATO pic.twitter.com/9VM4tXytHs — ?? Apologen ?? (@MissZindzi) March 18, 2017

Britney: my loneliness is killin me



Me: AND I!



Britney: I must confess, I still believe



Me: STILL BELIEVE! pic.twitter.com/VSvdcsepKK — EMANUEL (@blingspice) March 18, 2017

Meryl Streep: mamma mia



me: HERE I GO AGAIN pic.twitter.com/V3HT0KmeSE — Meryl Memes (@MerylMemes) March 19, 2017