Kollywood has united in support of Vijay after his Mersal has come under criticism from the BJP over some critical dialogues on Goods and Service Tax and Digital India. The leaders from the saffron party demanded the removal of the comments as they felt that it send out wrong message about the government's ambitious plans.

The issue took an ugly twist after H Raja, a BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, reportedly went to an extent of giving a communal colour to the controversy. "Churches built in TN in last 20 yrs - 17500. mosques: 9700. temples: 370. So, what does Vijay want to stop for the building of hospitals? [sic]" The News Minute reports him as posting in his series of tweets.

He reportedly referred the actor by his rarely mentioned name – Joseph Vijay. "His remark about temples had a communal tone, so I responded in the same manner. This is a systematic anti-Modi campaign based on lies. We are happy to face criticism. I hear the plight of small traders affected by GST, and we are taking all steps to resolve their hardship due to procedural problems," he told The Indiam Express while referring to a comment in the film where the actor says that we need hospitals more than the temples.

The leader sought a clarification on the actor's alleged tax evasion. On the other hand, people are debating the issue on social media sites using the hash tag - #MersalVsModi.

The Sharp Dialogues

In one scene, someone attempts to rob Vadievelu in a foreign country for which he mouths a dialogue thanking digital India as he does not have cash in his purse. The other dialogue appears in the climax when Vijay targets the implementation of GST.

Vijay claims that people pay a tax in the form of GST somewhere about 28 percent and in return, they would not get medical treatment for free, while a country like Singapore charges seven percent as tax, but provides free health treatment from the government. He also questions the imposition of 12 percent tax on medicines, which are supposed to save people's life.

According to SG Suryah, an RSS member, GST came to existence in Singapore in 1994. "There, every citizen contributes 8-10.5 percent of their monthly income for Medisave. For medical expenses, they pay seven percent GST. Without knowing all this, how do you feel that medical care is free there!" he tweeted.

However, the film industry put its behind the actor. Many artistes have shown their support on the social media and their tweets are here:

Kamal Haasan: Mersal was certified. Dont re-censor it . Counter criticism with logical response. Dont silence critics. India will shine when it speaks.

Kasturi Shankar: Very sad that Mr Raja is bringing caste/religion into this. TOTALLY UNCALLED FOR. Bad Move. #MersalVsModi

RJ Balaji: Governments,politicians,policies, films,anything & everything in public domain can be questioned/criticised.Trying to stop them is a shame.

Sripriya: An actor worldwide talks the lines written by the dialogue writer,no fairness in asking for an explanation to just the actor.

Pcsreeram: #Mersal Freedom of speech caught by the throat.

Balaji Gopal: Reason why more political movies comes from Kerala is simple, Ruling Govt their doesn't interfere & act as CBFC board...

Mohan Raman‏: ALL OF US objected to the "cut/ban" demanded after Censorship for Viswaroopam. Made @ikamalhaasan enter public life. Has BJP TN done it now

Arvind Swami‏: By consolidating taxes,GST is making ppl aware of their http://contribution.Now people will ask the govt for their due.What's wrong?#Mersal

Vasuki Bhaskar: How can any1demand a censored & released movie 2delete dialogues?It's done by govt employed team.Those gutsy dialogues are my fav in e movie

Mohan Raman‏: There is NO GST on liquor. 58 % is TN state tax. So what was said is Not a lie, but incomplete facts.

Khushbusundar: "Common sense is not so common" luks like #Voltaire hd premonition abt d ruling parties,both BJP n AIADMK, n ths words wr written jus 4 dem.