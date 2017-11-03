Vijay's Mersal, which is breaking record after record at the worldwide box office, is ready to add one more feather to its credit. This time on YouTube. Wondering what? Well, the teaser of from the Ilayathalapathy's flick is set to become the highest-viewed Tamil teaser on video-sharing site.

The teaser from Mersal just requires a little over 10 lakh to surpass the record of Rajinikanth's Kabali. So far, the clip from the Vijay's film has fetched over 3.3 crore with above 10 lakh likes and 2.16 lakh dislikes. It has garnered over 95000 comments on YouTube by the time the story was sent for publishing.

On the other side, Kabali has amassed 3.4 crore hits with 4.68 lakh likes and 26,000 dislikes. The clip from the Rajinikanth's 2016 film has got over 28000 comments.

Mersal teaser has already beaten Kabali teaser in terms of likes and comments. However, the clip from the Vijay's film is expected to surpass the hits of Rajinikanth film very soon.

The massive success for the Mersal teaser definitely goes to the fans of Vijay who have worked overtime to ensure that the clip from their icon's film become the talk of the time. Also, the controversy surrounding the Tamil flick apparently made the non-Tamil movie goers to take a look into the teaser to get a glimpse about the flick, thereby helping it to come closer to the record of Kabali.

The teaser of Mersal has recently beaten the record of Ajith's Vivegam, which has garnered 2.2 crore hits with over 6 lakh likes and 1.1 lakh dislikes along with over 35000 comments till date.

Mersal is an action thriller in which Vijay plays triple role with Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and Nithya Menen romancing him in different times. Atlee Kumar-directorial is bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films.

Coming to the box office success, it has minted over Rs 210 crore at the worldwide and already featured in the list of all-time biggest hits of South India.