The countdown for the teaser release of Mersal has started and the excitement has reached a new level after a fresh poster from the Tamil movie was released on September 19.

The poster shows Vijay in a rural avatar. In a dhoti-clad avatar, Ilayathalapathy is seen with Nithya Menen and a kid. Also, a bull stands next to the actor in the snap.

The overall picture gives an impression of Vijay's character being set in the 1980s in Mersal. Coming to Nithya Menen's role, she has donned a saree with long hair and the 'bindi' on her forehead tells that she plays a rural housewife.

Mersal, which will hit the screens in October, is reportedly set in two eras with the hero playing a triple role. The poster now indicates that Vijay has a son, who might be seen as young Ilayathalapathy.

The teaser set for release

The teaser of Mersal will be out at 6 pm on Thursday, September 21. The video is expected to bring some of the best moments in the film. The clip is expected to be centered around Vijay's rural character.

However, the teaser is unlikely to reveal anything about the storyline and the focus is only to introduce one of the characters of Vijay to the audience.

Mersal unites Atlee with Vijay for the second time after their hit film Theri. The latest film has three leading ladies – Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and Nithya Menen. SJ Suryah enacts the role of a baddie with Sathyaraj, Vadivelu, Sathyan, Misha Ghoshal and others are there in the supporting roles.

AR Rahman has composed the music, GK Vishnu has handled the cinematography and Ruben has edited the film bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films.