The teaser from Vijay's Mersal has become the talk of the town in Kollywood. The video received over a crore hits in just 18 hours since it was released online on September 21.

Atlee, the director, seems to know well the pulse of Vijay's audience and he has packed the teaser with thrilling moments from Mersal. Every second holds the viewers' attention and raises curiosity levels without giving away nothing about the storyline.

It has been widely speculated that Vijay will be seen in three roles, but the teaser has just two of his characters – a veshti-clad rural man and a mesmerising magician. The third character might be kept as a surprise package for the audience.

Editor Ruben deserves a pat on his back for combining the action, comedy and other mass elements into a neat 1.15-minute teaser. The fans and celebrities have hailed the clip.

Here, find the comments posted by a few celebrities on Twitter:

Raai Laxmi: Superb teaser #Mersal mass.... way to go #vijay #thalapathi looks Super promising good luck

Jayam Ravi: Power packed #Mersal teaser Vijay Anna at his best! Congratulations to the entire team & best wishes for a grand success. God bless

Jiiva‏: happy bday have a #Mersal year ahead! Awesome teaser

Ilayatalapathy @actorvijay actorvijay looks #Mersal

ATB Peace bro

Gaurav Narayanan‏: #mersal Ming blowing teaser @actorvijay Anna @Atlee_dir well made. Awesome camera and BGM. Total massssss.

Thaman S: Perfectly titled fr #anna @actorvijay ♥️#mersal Na Idhu #unmaiyyana #mersal Amazing Visuals & Music #thalaiva

Kabir Duhan Singh‏: Happy birthday @Atlee_dir sir. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead!! #Mersal teaser on the way #Enjoy #longlive #HBDAtlee #MersalTeaser

Ranganathan Madhavan: Really fantastic teaser Bro. This one will Rockkkkkkkkkk

Vedhika‏: Goosebumps n dumbstruck after #MersalTeaser Kudos team #Mersal @actorvijay @Atlee_dir @arrahman @dop_gkvishnu #Slowclap @ThenandalFilms

Venkat Prabhu: Hehehe bro unga director nu nenechitu enkita sollitu irrukeeng

Vivek Lyricist‏: #WorldsMostLikedMersalTeaser

Proud of our team @actorvijay sir @arrahman sir @Atlee_dir bro

8 M within half a day. This is something else.

Anirudh Ravichander: Rocking mersal teaser! Kudos @actorvijay sir @Atlee_dir @arrahman sir @AntonyLRuben and the whole team

Akshara Gowda: Goosebumps when Thalapathy enters the hall in Vesti Sattai ❤️ #MersalTeaser paathu #Mersal aaitain...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: http://bit.ly/MersalTeaser and that's how it's done .. AMAZING!!!! Totally worth the wait @Atlee_dir @actorvijay @MsKajalAggarwal

Dhananjayan Govind: #MersalTeaser superb dialogues, excellent visuals, Amazing Vijay sir, rich making by @Atlee_dir https://youtu.be/gQDo5QuZTaw ...super duper

Vishnu Vishal: Goosebumps.....:) woweeee...#mersal @Atlee_dir awesomee..@actorvijay anna deadly..:) @arrahman sir take a bow..:)

Mohan Raja: Proved again Vijay na mass illa Mass naaley Vijay dhan .. Love u Nanba

DD Neelakandan: OMG thalapathyyyy @actorvijay AZHAGU AZHAGU AZHAGUUUUUUMASSSSS THERIIIIIII DHOMSOM #MersalTeaser RR silurkiradu @arrahman @Hemarukmani1

Dhaya Alagiri‏: oru 76 secs teaser la ivalo style and mass ah ! #MersalTeaser #MersalArasanVaaraan #IAmWaiting #ThalapathyVijay #Mersal

Vikram Prabhu: Vijay sir #Mersal @actorvijay

Production value #Mersal @ThenandalFilms

Everything #Mersal @Atlee_dir

All the best team!

I'm waiting