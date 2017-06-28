Vijay's Bairavaa is all set to entertain the Tollywood audience. Yes, the movie is being dubbed into Telugu and will release next month.

The Tamil movie has been dubbed into Telugu as Agent Bairavaa in Telugu. Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy has acquired the rights of its Tollywood version and releasing it big in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The makers have plans to release Agent Bairavaa on July 7. On the other hand, the movie has been cleared the censor formalities and bagged 'U' certificate from the regional censor board. It may be recalled that movies like Thuppakki, Jilla and Kaththi starring Vijay did good business in the Telugu-speaking states.

Coming to Bairavaa, the film was released on January 12 on the occasion of Pongal festival. The movie marked the second time union of director Bharathan with Vijay. Keerthy Suresh was the female lead in the film, produced by Vijaya Productions.

The movie, which was affected by Jallikattu protests, grossed about Rs 114 crore at the worldwide box office. From its home territory of Tamil Nadu, Bairavaa has minted around Rs 64 crore. The next big chunk of share comes from Kerala where Vijay has a good fan following.

Bairavaa earned about Rs 9.5 crore at the Kerala box office. It collected close to Rs 6 crore in Karnataka, while it earned approximately Rs 50 lakh from rest of India to take its domestic total to Rs 80 crore.

In overseas, Bairavaa made a good collection in Malaysia and a few other centres. The total business of Vijay's film at the overseas centres stands at Rs 34 crore, which took its total tally to Rs 114 crore at the worldwide box office.