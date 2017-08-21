The songs of Vijay's Mersal were launched in a grand event in Chennai on Sunday, 20 August, amidst fanfare. The audio release event was graced by the entire cast and crew along with notable persons from the film industry like actor-producer Dhanush.
Check the highlights of the Mersal audio launch event:
- Murali from Sri Thenandal Films says that Vijay approached them to know if they are willing to join hands with him for a movie. The producer instantly agreed and enquired about the director. It was only then revealed that Atlee would helm the project. Later, the director approached AR Rahman, who accepted the film as he was impressed by the script.
- Dhanush's gesture when he hugged Vijay drove the audience crazy.
- Parthiepan said that Donald Trump would say Vijay is the best CM in the world. When he meant CM, it is 'Collection Mannan'. He hailed the actor for coming out with a message to the fans to respect others' views and not to abuse anyone.
- Sundar C said he is jealous of Atlee for working with AR Rahman at such an early stage of his career, while it took him 25 years to join hands with him.
- Sundar C revealed that his Sangamitra is coming to life only because of Vijay. A few years ago, he had approached the actor with a script and he suggested to develop it as a complete story. The filmmaker added that Ilayathalapathy has been the reason for many of my hits as he pens the stories keeping him in mind.
- Ilayathalapathy Vijay made a powerful speech at the event and the complete text can be found here along with the photos of the Mersal audio launch
- Writer Vijayendra Prasad said that everything happens for a reason. He waited so long to enter Kollywood despite being in the industry for 20 years. Now, he realises that it is worth a wait as he could not have expected a better launchpad than Mersal.
- SJ Suryah said that Vijay has always been there for him whenever he needed. The director-turned-actor requests Ilayathalapathy to use his fans for some cause, which is a hint at asking him to enter politics.
- Samantha says that if given a choice, she would have done triple action too and paired opposite all the three roles of Vijay in Mersal.
- Kajal Aggarwal: Vijay is a magician onscreen as well as off screen.
- Atlee reveals that the project has been materialised because of Vijay. He added that the film has 15 action blocks. The director promised to deliver the teaser in just two weeks.
- Altee Kumar maintained suspense by saying that the audience should wait till the film hit the screens to know whether the actor has done three roles, but confirmed that Mersal has three heroines.
Quick Links