The songs of Vijay's Mersal were launched in a grand event in Chennai on Sunday, 20 August, amidst fanfare. The audio release event was graced by the entire cast and crew along with notable persons from the film industry like actor-producer Dhanush.

Check the highlights of the Mersal audio launch event:

Murali from Sri Thenandal Films says that Vijay approached them to know if they are willing to join hands with him for a movie. The producer instantly agreed and enquired about the director. It was only then revealed that Atlee would helm the project. Later, the director approached AR Rahman, who accepted the film as he was impressed by the script.