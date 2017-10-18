Kollywood has been hit by piracy again. The much-hyped Mersal has been leaked online hours after the movie was premiered overseas. The full movie with different qualities has hit torrent websites.

Mersal was released on Wednesday, October 18, to a massive hype. The film has also received an earth-shattering opening and fairly positive reviews from critics and audience. With the full movie being uploaded by TamilRockers and TamilDon, the two leading sites in illegal business, the business of the film is likely to be affected.

The movie is an action thriller which is written and directed by Atlee Kumar. Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen are playing the female leads in the movie produced by Lyca Productions.

The Tamil film industry, like other language industries, has become a victim of piracy. Vishal, the president of Producers' Council and secretary of Nadigar Sangam, has tried to take a few measures to prevent piracy. But his efforts have gone in vain.

Usually, big movie banners take precautions to prevent the movie from getting leaked online although the exercise has turned futile due to various issues. Also, the online fans' clubs of the stars take a personal interest in removing illegal links from torrent sites.

Not just Kollywood, piracy has hit many film industries across the world. Though strict measures are in place, the menace remains unresolved.

Almost every big movie is hitting the internet within a day of its release nowadays. In some cases, the films are being leaked even before their official release.