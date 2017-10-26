Vijay and Atlee Kumar's second combo film Mersal has continued to make good collections at the Tamil Nadu box-office even on the weekdays, and surpassed the mark of Rs 100 crore gross in the state.

The Atlee Kumar-directed action drama opened to earth-shattering response at the ticket counters across the state, and went from strength to strength over the weekend.

Mersal went on to collect Rs 78.50 crore gross at the TN box office in the five-day-extended first weekend. Its day-wise breakup is Rs 23.75 crore on Wednesday, Rs 18 crore on Thursday, Rs 11 crore on Friday, Rs 12.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 13 crore on Sunday.

As usual, the Vijay-starrer witnessed a drop on Monday, but its collection was much better than that of many big-ticket releases.

Mersal collected around Rs 7 crore gross at the TN box office on Monday, taking its six-day total collection to Rs 85 crore in the state.

The movie shattered the lifetime record of Rajinikanth's Kabali, which had collected Rs 80 crore gross at the TN box office.

Mersal remained strong on the next two days, and is estimated to have collected Rs 12 crore at the TN box office on Tuesday and Wednesday. Its eight-day total collection has reached Rs 97 crore gross.

As you are reading, Mersal has already collected the much-needed Rs 3 crore at the TN box office on Thursday and surpassed the mark of Rs 100 crore gross in nine days.

The movie has become the second all-time-highest grossing film in the state after Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Baahubali: The Conclusion collected Rs 124 crore gross at the TN box office in its lifetime, and it is the all-time highest-grossing movie in the state.

The Tamil film industry has no big-ticket release in the coming week. Considering its present pace of collections, Mersal will make Rs 24 crore at the TN box office and beat the record of the SS Rajamouli-directed movie.