The producers of director Atlee Kumar's Mersal starring Ilayathalapathy Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal are set to release the movie's first song titled Aala Poran Tamizhan. Will this song take a dig at Rajinikanth and late CM Jayalalithaa?

Sony Music South, which holds the music rights of Mersal, announced the release date of the song. Its bosses tweeted: "The first single #AalaporaanThamizhan from #Mersal releases tomorrow. @actorvijay @arrahman @Atlee_dir @ThenandalFilms @Lyricist_Vivek." An hour later, they added: "Hold on and get ready, #AalaporanTamizhan, the first song from @actorvijay's #Mersal will be out tomorrow!"

AR Rahman has composed the first single of Vijay's Mersal, while Vivek penned lyrics for it. Kailash Kher is rumoured to have rendered his voice for this soundtrack. Aala Poran Tamizhan means 'a Tamil is set to rule,' which has sparked a debate on social media and the film goers think that it will land the film in trouble.

Previously, Vijay's film Thalaiva was slated for release in the theatres initially on August 9, 2013, but the makers were forced to delay its release. The reason was said to be its tagline - 'Time to lead' and Jayalalithaa, who was the then chief minister of the state, was allegedly linked up with the controversy. Now, in what can be a coincidence, the announcement of the release date of Aala Poraan Tamizhan has come on August 9.

Many film goers recalled the incident when Thalaivaa's release was banned following the announcement of the release of Aala Poran Tamizhan. A fan by name Sudhakar‏ (@sudhaka50350557) tweeted: "Aug 9 2013 - Thalaivaa movie banned in TN for 'Time to lead' Tagline. Aug 9 2017 - #Mersal single - #AalaPoranTamizhan B| B|"

Another filmgoer with the handle @ds_duraisamy wrote on Twitter: #Thalaivaa #Mersal Aug 9 2013 - Forced to remove tag #TimeToLead 2017 - with More Confident as #AalaPoranTamizhan #Tamizhan @actorvijay "

On the other hand, Rajinikanth belongs to a Marathi family hailing from Bengaluru but went on to become the superstar of Tamil cinema. As Rajinikanth is said to be setting the stage to plunge into politics, some opposed his leadership, calling him a non-Tamilian. Now, the song Aala Poran Tamizhan is making some think that Vijay must addressing Rajini Saar with this song.