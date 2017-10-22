Actor Vishal, the General Secretary of the Nadigar Sangam and President of Tamil Film Producers' Council (TFPC), is furious over BJP leader H Raja watching a pirated version of Vijay's film Mersal.

H Raja had courted controversy by raising voice against some dialogues in Vijay's Mersal and he had urged the makers of the movie to remove them, as they show the GST in a negative way. Later, in an interview to a TV channel, the BJP leader reportedly said that he had seen a pirated copy of Mersal online.

H Raja's statement irked actor Vishal, who has waged a war against piracy. In a statement, the TFPC president said that a political leader like H Raja has set a bad example by watching a pirated version of a film.

"Dear Mr H Raja, As a leader and prominent personality, you are advocating piracy and blatantly agree to it? Dear sir, I, as a sincere citizen, true workaholic and a man who thinks twice to do anything wrong. Seriously, I wonder how a political leader like you can watch a pirated version of a film, which sets a bad example. Totally, insensitive and uncalled for..." reads his statement

In his open letter, Vishal also extended his support to the makers of Mersal and applauded them for bringing out a social message through their film. "In a democratic country like India, every person has the right to express their freedom of speech. I am greatly in awe of Mersal team for conveying a good social message. I appreciate director Atlee, Vijay and Sri Thenandal Films for this attempt," his statement read.

"When many Hollywood films make a satirical comment on US presidents doesn't get hampered in the USA, it exhibits a democratic way of life. So such acts of insisting to delete the scenes or dialogues are an abrupt way of threatening," the actor added.