Vijay's Mersal has kept the cash registers ringing at the worldwide box office for the third consecutive weekend. The Atlee Kumar's film has done well not only in India, but across the globe.

By the end of its third weekend, Mersal is estimated to have minted Rs 227.14 crore at the worldwide box office. The rough estimation coming from trade experts In Tamil Nadu states the film has raked in Rs 116.41 crore in the state alone. Kerala has become the second biggest centre for the Vijay-starrer by contributing Rs 20.68 crore.

Karnataka comes third, collecting Rs 14.55 crore for Mersal and about Rs 3.51 crore from the rest of India to take its domestic tally to Rs 155.14. The film has collected over Rs 72 crore from the overseas centres.

The rise in the ticket price and the Diwali holiday helped the movie to do such a fantastic business, opine trade experts. The unnecessary controversy created by the BJP gave a boost to the collection in the first week.

The worldwide theatrical rights were sold at Rs 113.5 crore and the distributors have already made profits. The lifetime collection is expected to touch Rs 250-crore mark.

Atlee Kumar's film presents Vijay in triple role with Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and Nithya Menen as the female leads. The film has won whole-hearted appreciation for its brilliant first half, while a section of audience have criticised the dragging second half.

Nonetheless, Mersal has been praised for providing whole-some entertainment to family audience.