Vijay's Mersal continued its stranglehold at the Chennai box office for the third consecutive weekend. In spite of a few new releases last Friday, Ilayathalapathy's film continues to be the first preference of the audiences in Chennai.

According to Behindwoods, Mersal has raked in Rs 97.97 lakh from 234 shows and collected Rs 92.48 lakh from 348 shows during weekdays. The show counts give a clear indication that the exhibitors too are preferring to screen the Vijay-starrer.

The total collection of Mersal now stands at Rs 13.87 crore at the Chennai box office. Now, the movie is chasing the record of Rs 18+ crore set by Baahubali 2 in the capital city of Tamil Nadu in 2017. It has to be seen whether Vijay's flick will surpass the collection from SS Rajamouli's flick.

Coming to other flicks, Thor: Ragnarok opened in Chennai last week and collected Rs 92.45 lakh from 183 shows. It is considered to be a fantastic opening for a Hollywood film.

Siddharth and Andrea Jeremiah's new Tamil flick Aval has got a decent start by raking in Rs 71.65 lakh from 183 shows. Hindi movie Ittefaq had 69 shows in Chennai from which it has collected Rs 20.13 lakh.

New release Vizhithiru has received a poor start and earned Rs 13.05 lakh from 54 shows. On the other hand, Meyaadha Maan breached the Rs 1 crore mark as it raked in Rs 8.05 lakh from 42 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.02 crore by the end of its third weekend.

Hindi films like Golmaan Again and Secret Superstar have raked in Rs 8.02 lakh from 30 shows (total collection: Rs 1.03 crore) and Rs 6.05 lakh from 30 shows (total collection: 52.47 lakh), respectively.

Hollywood flick Geostorm entered its second weekend by earning Rs 2.16 lakh to take its total tally to Rs 85.88 lakh.