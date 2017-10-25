The star power of Vijay has worked big time along with various other factors for Mersal as the movie continues to keep the cash registers ringing at collection centres. The Tamil movie has now found a place in the list of all-time highest-grossing movies of South India.

Vijay's Mersal has become the 10th South India movie to join Rs 150 crore club (gross) and the 7-day worldwide gross is said to be above Rs 155 crore. It is now in the sixth place in the all-time highest-grossing movies of South India. The list is topped by multilingual movie Baahubali 2, which has minted over Rs 1,700 crore at the global box office till date.

The list is dominated by multilingual movies and Rajinikanth's four movies are in all-time highest-grossing movies of South India. Although any of Rajinikanth's movies have not occupied the numero uno position, he continues to be the biggest box office star of South India, whose movies consistently set new benchmarks.

It has to be noted that Rajinikanth's Sivaji and Enthiran had topped the list for years.

Coming back to Mersal, the Vijay-starrer has set the box office on fire not only in South India, but across the globe. While it has grossed over Rs 100 crore in India, it has raked in over Rs 50 crore in the overseas centres.

The underlining part of the success story is that Mersal has crossed Rs 150 crore mark from just one version. Adirindhi, the Telugu version of Vijay's film, is likely to release this week and the movie is expected to cross Rs 200 crore mark by this weekend.

Below, find the list of top 10 highest-grossing movies of South India:

Movie Name Number of Languages Release Date Gross Baahubali 2 4 April 28, 2017 Rs 1700+ crore Baahubali 1 4 July 10, 2015 Rs 600+ crore Enthiran 3 October 10, 2010 Around Rs 290 crore Kabali 3 July 22, 2016 Around Rs 286 crore I 3 January 14, 2015 Rs 240 crore Khaidi No 1 1 January 11, 2017 Rs 165 crore Mersal 1 (Telugu version yet to be released) October 18, 2017 Rs 155+ crore Sivaji 3 June 15, 2007 Rs 150+ crore Lingaa 3 December 12, 2014 Rs 150+ crore Magadheera 3 July 30, 2009 About Rs 150 crore Note: These are the estimated figures collected from various trade reports and not the official numbers. The exact collection might vary.

Vijay's Mersal will surpass the collection of Telugu movie Khaidi No 1 in a few days to find itself in the sixth place in the list of all-time South India's highest-grossing movies. However, it takes a couple of weeks to reach Rs 250-crore mark.

While beating the records of Baahubali series are a far-fetched dream, there is a possibility of Mersal surpassing the lifetime business of Rajinikanth's Enthiran and Kabali.