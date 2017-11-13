The performance of Mersal at the worldwide box office has reinstated Vijay's position as the next big star of Kollywood. The gigantic success of the film has shown that Ilayathalapathy is a consistent performer than stars like Rajinikanth, Ajith and Suriya in Tamil films.

The actor has registered more movies in Rs 100-crore club at the box office than his peers. In fact, Mersal is his sixth film to breach the mark after Puli (Rs 101+ crore), Bairavaa (Rs 115 crore), Kaththi (Rs 120 + crore), Thuppakki (Rs 125+ crore) and Theri (Rs 145-+ crore). Thus making him the king of Rs 100-crore club.

Other stars like Rajinikanth has four films (Enthiran, Kabali, Sivaji, Lingaa), Suriya has three films (Singam 2, S3 and 24), Ajith has two movies (Vedalam and Vivegam), while Kamal Haasan and Vikram have one film each in the form of Vishwaroopam and I, respectively, in the Rs 100-crore club.

However, Rajinikanth is the king of Rs 150-crore club as the same four films have breached Rs 150-crore club.

Coming back to Mersal, it is now the sixth highest grossing South Indian film after Baahubali 1 (Rs 1,700+ crore) Baahubali 2 (Rs 600+ crore), Rajinikanth's Enthiran (Rs 290+ crore) and Kabali (Rs 286 crore) and Vikram's I (Rs 240 crore).

Mersal is the landmark 100th film bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films. The Tamil movie, which has Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and Nithya Menen in the female leads, is directed by Atlee Kumar.

It has been dubbed into Telugu with the title Adirindi.