Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Mersal has set new benchmarks at the Tamil box office. With the collections of the movie remaining strong in India and overseas, it is most likely to become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time in Kollywood.

Mersal has broken several records and here we would like to list out the five major milestones achieved by the Vijay-starrer:

Mersal becomes the Biggest Tamil Opener in 2017

Vijay's movie Mersal has registered the biggest opening for a Tamil movie in 2017. Having released in over 3,200 screens worldwide, the Atlee Kumar-directorial flick minted Rs 47.1 crore on the first day with distributors' share of Rs 24 crore.

Highest Grossing Film in Tamil Nadu on 1st Day

Mersal shattered the first-day record of Rajinikanth's Kabali, which minted Rs 21.5 crore on the opening day, in Tamil Nadu by minting Rs 24.8 crore from over 600 screens in the state. Vijay's previous best was Rs 13.25 crore set by Theri.

Vijay's First Movie to Breach Rs 200 crore mark

Mersal has become Vijay's first movie to breach the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It is the fifth film in Kollywood to reach this feat after Rajinikanth's Endhiran, Kabali, Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam and Vikram's I. Notably, the Atlee's flick has achieved this feat from just one version, while the other films on the list were released in multiple languages.

Vijay's Biggest Lifetime Grosser

With over Rs 210 crore at the worldwide box office, it has already become the highest grosser in Vijay's career. The movie now requires about Rs 30 crore to beat Vikram's I lifetime collection of Rs 240 crore to become the third biggest hit of all-time in Kollywood.

Sixth Biggest All-Time Grosser of South

It is now the sixth biggest South Indian hit after Baahubali 2 (Rs 1,700+ crore), Baahubali 1 (Rs 600+ crore), Enthiran (around Rs 290 crore), Kabali (around Rs 286 crore) and I (Rs 240 crore). It is most likely to end up at fifth position.