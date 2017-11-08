Mersal has become a feather in Vijay's cap as the movie has made a record-breaking collection at the worldwide box office. Most of the distributors of the film are already in huge profits.

The movie is now at the sixth place at the top five highest-grossing movies of South India. The list is dominated by multilingual films with two-part Baahubali series in the first two positions by minting Rs 1,700+ crore and Rs 600+ crore at the global box office.

Rajinikanth's Enthiran and Kabali are in the third and fourth positions by earning Rs 290+ crore and Rs 286 crore, respectively. Vikram's I is in the fifth place by raking in Rs 240 crore in its lifetime.

Mersal is now in the sixth place by minting Rs 220.1 crore. The highlight of its success is that the movie has made such a huge collection from only one version. The Telugu version (Adirindhi) will hit the screens this week and trade experts are curiously looking forward to seeing whether the Vijay-starrer will beat the record of Vikram's I.

The Telugu version should contribute immensely as the domestic collection have seen a huge drop for Mersal. There is a decen buzz for Vijay-starrer in Andhra after the film landed in a big controversy over its critical dialogues on demonetisation and the BJP.

Here, find the area-wise break-up of collections made by Mersal: