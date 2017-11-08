Mersal, Vijay, Atlee, Nithya Menen
Mersal has become a feather in Vijay's cap as the movie has made a record-breaking collection at the worldwide box office. Most of the distributors of the film are already in huge profits.

The movie is now at the sixth place at the top five highest-grossing movies of South India. The list is dominated by multilingual films with two-part Baahubali series in the first two positions by minting Rs 1,700+ crore and Rs 600+ crore at the global box office.

Rajinikanth's Enthiran and Kabali are in the third and fourth positions by earning Rs 290+ crore and Rs 286 crore, respectively. Vikram's I is in the fifth place by raking in Rs 240 crore in its lifetime.

Mersal is now in the sixth place by minting Rs 220.1 crore. The highlight of its success is that the movie has made such a huge collection from only one version. The Telugu version (Adirindhi) will hit the screens this week and trade experts are curiously looking forward to seeing whether the Vijay-starrer will beat the record of Vikram's I.

The Telugu version should contribute immensely as the domestic collection have seen a huge drop for Mersal. There is a decen buzz for Vijay-starrer in Andhra after the film landed in a big controversy over its critical dialogues on demonetisation and the BJP.

Here, find the area-wise break-up of collections made by Mersal:

Region Distributor Share Gross
Tamil Nadu Rs 65.15 crore Rs 115.10
Kerala Rs 6.60 crore Rs 15 crore
Karnataka Rs 5.70 crore Rs 12.60 crore
Rest of India Rs 95 lakh Rs 3 crore
Total Collection in India Rs 78.4 crore Rs 145.7 crore
Malaysia Rs 9.85 crore Rs 17.9 crore
North America Rs 5.65 crore Rs 11.3 crore
Rest of the World Rs 21.05 Rs 45.2 crore
Worldwide Total Rs 114.95 crore Rs 220.1 crore