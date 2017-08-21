All roads in Chennai led to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday, August 20, for the audio launch function of Mersal. A normal day made way for a noisy evening in the city as thousands of fans thronged to the venue to enjoy the music launch event of Vijay's upcoming Tamil film.

The fans from different parts of the city and state arrived at the venue some six to eight hours before launch and waited with bated breath for the commencement of the Mersal audio release function. Contrary to the belief of stars not having time sense, Ilayathalapathy entered the venue 30 minutes before the event kicked off.

Over the years, Vijay's speeches at film events have impressed the viewers. Whenever he appears on stage, he has a message for his fans. As a result, people, these days, curiously look forward to listening to his speeches.

Once again on Sunday, he stole the show with his wonderful message to his fans. He spoke about handling negativity.

He started with thanking Sri Thenandal Films for making Mersal as their 100th movie. He praised AR Rahman for the wonderful songs followed by good words for Atlee, cinematographer GK Vishnu and others who worked in the film.

The actor turned serious as he spoke about handling negativity coming their way. "Please do not consider this as an advice as I am not good at it. People often ask me how I handle it and I tell them that just ignore all the negativity. People who are trying to bring you down will eventually get tired of their failed attempts,"

"People from every corner try to torture us, but we have to manage it. Life would be boring if there are no odds. Stay true to your heart and care all. Do it sincerely even it for 10 people and they will be with you forever. Your determination when you're nothing and your attitude when you have everything define you as a person," he added.

Vijay said requested his fans to accept the suggestion if it helps, or ignore if it is not useful. The actor did not say much about his movie and said, "Thuppakki na Thotta Irukkanum, Kaththi na sharp ah irukkanum, Theri na thenavatta irukkanum and Mersal na mirattal ah irukkanum."

The epitome of humility! Oscar Nayagan @arrahman mesmerised the entire crowd with his live performance! #MersalMusicLive #Mersal pic.twitter.com/juWQtNIVlR — Sri Thenandal Films (@ThenandalFilms) August 20, 2017