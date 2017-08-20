The audio of AR Rahman-composed Mersal will be available in stores from Sunday, August 20. The makers of the Tamil film have organised a grand event to formally unveil the album at Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

The album consist of five songs for which Kailash Kher, Sathya Prakash, Deepak, Pooja AV, GVPrakash Kumar and Shreya Ghoshal have lent their voices. AR Rahman himself has sung a song in the film. Vivek has penned the lyrics.

So far, two songs like Aalaporaan Thamizhan and Neethanae have been released and met with good response. Hence, the expectations are high from the album.

Grand Launch



Mersal is the 100th movie made on prestigious Sri Thenandal Films. So, the production house is coming up with a grand function where it will celebrate this landmark as well has honour AR Rahman and Vijay for completing 25 years in film industry.

Also, the production house has invited legends from South Indian film industry for celebrating their contribution to the growth of the film industry.

Live Event

Mersal audio launch will be telecast live on Sun TV. It will be also be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook.

Click the below link to watch the event live:

Mersal marks the second union of director Atlee Kumar with Vijay and Samantha, who had earlier collaborated in Theri. Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen are the other two female leads.

SJ Suryah, Sathyaraj, Vadivelu, Sathyan, Kovai Sarala, Rajendran and others are in the supporting cast. Sri Thenandal Films-produced film has GK Vishnu's cinematography and Ruben's editing.

The Tamil film will light the screens in October on the occasion of Diwali festival.