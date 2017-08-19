Mersal is the 100th movie made on prestigious Sri Thenandal Films and the production house has gone all out to ensure that the film draws the public's attention from the day it hit the floors. Now, it has planned a grand event for the launch of its music album.

The audio of Mersal will be launched at Nehru Stadium on Sunday, 20 August. The function will commence at 6 pm and some of the top names from South Indian film industry are expected to attend the event.

AR Rahman will treat the guests with his performance. The two-time Oscar Award winning musician and the film's hero Vijay have completed 25 years in the industry. To celebrate the occasion the makers have invited singers, filmmakers and other technicians, who have worked with them, to share their experience.

Also, Sri Thenandal Films is believed to be honouring the legends of South Indian cinema on reaching the milestone of 100-movie mark.

The production house has also taken a major decision to air the show live on Sun TV and also on YouTube, Facebook and other platforms. This is the first time a Tamil movie is going live in all the platforms.

Normally, the TV channel, which has acquired the satellite rights, will telecast the film's events at later stages.

Mersal is an action thriller, written and directed by Atlee Kumar. Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen are the female leads in the film, which will hit the screens in October.