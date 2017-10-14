The deadlock between Kollywood and the state government was broken over dual taxation on Friday, October 13, after the entertainment tax was cut to 8 percent from 10 percent, thus paving way for the release of Vijay's Mersal.

Hours after the issue was solved, the advance booking for Vijay's much-awaited Mersal commenced in select theatres in Chennai.

The tickets are now selling like hot cakes as crazy Ilayathalapathy fans do not want to miss the opportunity of watching their icon's film on the opening day.

Advance booking for big movies generally commences a week or 10 days before release. However, exhibitors were hesitant to start so early this time after Kollywood went on a strike protesting against the state government's decision on dual taxation, and did not release any film for two weeks.

After much negotiation, the state government, which was unwilling to roll back the local entertainment tax that is tacked onto the GST, reduced the tax liability to 8 percent.

Rohini Silver Screens will have early morning shows of Mersal at 6 am and many other theatres are likely to follow the suit to cash in on the hype.

Exhibitors during Diwali generally get permission from the local authorities to have special shows as early as 4 am in Tamil Nadu.

Advance booking for Mersal has started in a few other locations outside Tamil Nadu as well, including Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

In fact, Bengaluru was first city to start the advance booking. The pre-booking is giving an indication of Mersal setting the box office on fire on the opening day.

Atlee Kumar-directored Mersal has Vijay playing triple roles with Nithya Menen, Samantha and Kajal Aggarwal romancing his three different characters.