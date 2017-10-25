Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Mersal is set become the biggest hit in his career. The movie, which released last week on the occasion of Diwali, has continued to pull the crowds to theatres post the five-day holiday weekend.

In seven days, Mersal has collected Rs 8.15 crore at the Chennai box office. The movie is now the second biggest earner among Vijay movies after Theri, which had minted Rs 11.5 crore in its lifetime. Theri's record is expected to be shattered by this weekend.

The latest movie has put behind Vijay's earlier records like Kaththi (Rs 7.95 crore) and Thuppakki (Rs 7.2 crore). It has to be noted that Mersal has become the highest grossing movie in Vijay's career by earning over Rs 80 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Mersal 1st weekend box office in Chennai

Mersal got an earth-shattering opening at the Chennai box office. The movie collected Rs 6.86 crore at in the capital city of Tamil Nadu in the first weekend. It had over 900 shows and enjoyed an average of over 85 percent occupancy rate in theatres, say trade reports.

Vaibhav's Meyadhaa Maan is in the second position at the Chennai box office. It has raked in Rs 35.24 lakh. With the film getting rave reviews, the collections are expected to remain solid in the days to come.

Hindi film Golmaal Again is in the third place by collecting Rs 28.81 lakh from less than 100 shows. It is considered to be an average opening for a film that had created so much of hype.

Sarath Kumar's Chennaiyil Oru Naal 2 had a poor opening and it could earn only Rs 18.52 lakh from 24 shows.

Telugu film Raja The Great did not get many screens due to big releases like Mersal and Golmaal Again. Yet it managed to do a business of Rs 9.04 lakh from 36 shows in the first weekend.