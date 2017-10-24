Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Mersal has become the biggest box office hit in his career in just six days by breaking all his previous records. It has now surpassed the lifetime collection of his blockbuster Theri, which had earned Rs 143.6 crore.

Sources say that Mersal has minted over Rs 155 crore in six days. It has now become highest grosser for Vijay in Tamil Nadu as well as at the worldwide box office.

In Tamil Nadu, the film has grossed about Rs 84 crore with distributors' share of Rs 48.5 crore in six days. It means the Vijay's film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Rajinikanth's Kabali, which collected Rs 75.2 crore with distributors' share of Rs 45.3 crore.

The complete break-up of collection is yet to be revealed.

1st Weekend collection:

Going by the numbers given by trade trackers, Karnataka has become the second biggest market for Mersal as it raked in Rs 10.4 crore (distributors' share: Rs 4.9 crore), while collecting Rs 10.1 crore (distributors' share: 4.7 crore) in Kerala.

Mersal has earned Rs 2.3 crore with distributors' share of Rs 70 lakh in rest of India. The total collection made by the Vijay's film in India stands at Rs 103.7 crore with distributors' share of Rs 56.5 crore.

The Atlee Kumar-directorial has minted Rs 8.8 crore (distributors' share: 4.4 crore) in North America, Rs 8.3 crore (distributors' share: Rs 4.15 crore) in the UAE, Rs 5 crore (distributors' share: 2.5 crore) in Singapore, Rs 3.4 crore (distributors' share: 1.55 crore) in Sri Lanka, Rs 3.4 crore (Rs 1.55 crore) in the UK and close to 15 crore from the other parts of the world.

The worldwide theatrical rights of Mersal were sold for Rs 113.5 crore as per Andhra Box Office. The movie should gross over Rs 180 crore to be considered a superhit at the box office.