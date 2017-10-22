Vijay's Tamil film Mersal has been undeterred by big-ticket Hindi movies Golmaal Again and Secret Superstar, as it continues to make a better collection at the overseas box office.

Mersal was released in the cinema halls in the US, UK, Australia, Malaysia and few other key international markets on Wednesday. It was also premiered in some of these countries on Tuesday and registered a good response in the preview shows as well as on its opening day. Trade experts predicted that its collection would be affected by new Hindi releases on the following days.

Mersal has managed to fare better than Golmaal Again and Secret Superstar at the overseas box office. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Tamil film #Mersal is chasing a MASSIVE TOTAL in international markets, despite stiff opposition posed by the two Hindi releases... It won't be erroneous to state that Tamil film #Mersal is collecting more than the two Hindi releases in some key international markets."

Mersal has collected Rs 5.95 crore gross (US$914,855) at the North America box office in four days and become the highest non-Rajini/Kamal grosser. Ramesh Bala tweeted: "#Mersal with its current #USA Gross - $914,855 has overtaken #IMovie 's #USA gross - $797,204 to become Highest Non-Rajini/Kamal Grosser!"

Mersal has collected Rs 3.16 crore gross (MYR2,054,499) at the Malaysia box office in four days. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Tamil film #Mersal - MALAYSIA... Wed + Thu 1,197,837 Fri 464,205 Sat 392,457 Total: MYR 2,054,499 [₹ 3.16 cr]. Reported screens @Rentrak."

Mersal has collected Rs 2.43 crore gross (£ 283,359) at the UK box office in four days. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Tamil film #Mersal - UK... Wed + Thu £ 146,179 Fri £ 51,297 Sat £ 85,883 Total: £ 283,359 [₹ 2.43 cr] @Rentrak."

Mersal has collected Rs 1.76 crore gross (A$345,239) at the Australia box office in four days. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Tamil film #Mersal - AUSTRALIA... Wed + Thu A$ 170,202 Fri A$ 73,693 Sat A$ 101,344 Total: A$ 345,239 [₹ 1.76 cr] @Rentrak."

Mersal has collected Rs 9.32 lakhs gross (NZ$ 20,573) at the New Zealand box office in four days. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Tamil film #Mersal - NEW ZEALAND... Thu NZ$ 6,535 Fri NZ$ 5,038 Sat NZ$ 9,000 Total: NZ$ 20,573 [₹ 9.32 lakhs] from 5 locations. @Rentrak."

Mersal has collected approximately Rs 1.04 crore gross (13,635 admissions) at the France box office in four days. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Tamil film #Mersal - FRANCE... @Rentrak reports only Admissions for France. Wed 4,780. Thu 2,120 Fri 2,222 Sat 4,513 Total: 13,635 Admissions."

Mersal has collected approximately Rs 14.43 crore gross (US 2.21 million) at the overseas box office in four days. The movie was released in a few other international markets, where it is estimated to have over Rs 5 crore gross. The movie is estimated to have collected Rs 20 crore gross in the international markets in four days.