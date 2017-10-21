Vijay's Mersal is having a dream run in theatres across Tamil Nadu after being released on 18 October. The movie has enjoyed good viewership in theatres across South India.

The trade experts have said that it had good footfalls in theatres on Friday across Tamil Nadu. Especially in Chennai, the Vijay's film has enjoyed over 75 percent occupancy rates, say trade experts.

The gigantic response has ensured the cash registers ringing for Mersal at the box office. The movie had grossed Rs 47.1 crore on the opening day at the worldwide box office and the two gross was over Rs 70 crore. Click Here to read the detailed collection of Vijay's film on its 1st day

Looking at the current trend, the trade experts are expecting Mersal to reach Rs 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office on Saturday, October 21.

The rise in the movie ticket price in Tamil Nadu and the holiday weekend have played key roles in its success.

Mersal has already broken the opening-day Tamil Nadu record of Kabali, which minted Rs 21.5 crore by earning Rs 24 crore. It is expected to set new benchmarks in its lifetime.

Here is the list of top seven biggest openers in Tamil Nadu

Movie Name Collection Mersal Rs 24.8 crore Kabali Rs 21.5 crore Vivegam Rs 16.25 crore Vedalam 15.5 crore Theri Rs 13.1 crore Lingaa Rs 12.8 crore Kaththi Rs 12.5 crore

Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding the dialogues over GST and digital India have helped the movie to draw more audience to theatres. Looking at the comments on social media, people, who are yet to watch the film, are now curious to know what are the comments that have rubbed the BJP wrong way.

Mersal is directed by Atlee Kumar and bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films.